Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered Vertex Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Shares of VTNR opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $691.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.53 million. Vertex Energy had a return on equity of 36.41% and a net margin of 1.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Gary Rhame purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at $92,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 167,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 44,426 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,831 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $707,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

