Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Craig Hallum upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Craig Hallum now has a $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00. 189,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 373,234 shares.The stock last traded at $95.48 and had previously closed at $93.70.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vicor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Get Vicor alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $347,577.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141 shares in the company, valued at $7,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $347,577.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141 shares in the company, valued at $7,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Vicor Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,887,000 after buying an additional 1,239,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,310,000 after purchasing an additional 976,973 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 298.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 821,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after purchasing an additional 615,306 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,680,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.57.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Vicor had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Vicor

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.