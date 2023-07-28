Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.49 and last traded at C$8.52. Approximately 327,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 471,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on VGCX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Victoria Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$566.84 million, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.06.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

