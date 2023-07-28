Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2023

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCXGet Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.49 and last traded at C$8.52. Approximately 327,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 471,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on VGCX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Victoria Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$566.84 million, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.06.

About Victoria Gold

(Get Free Report)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.