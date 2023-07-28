Victory Capital’s (VCTR) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VCTR. Bank of America raised their price target on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 36.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 68,146 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $2,293,794.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,075,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,854,295.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 146,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,937,739 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 821,522 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,249,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 236,593 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 337,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 740,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,684,000 after purchasing an additional 319,630 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.