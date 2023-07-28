Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.91. Victory Oilfield Tech shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 69,026 shares trading hands.

Victory Oilfield Tech Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services.

