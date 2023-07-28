Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a report released on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 88.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 69,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 36.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 34,839 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

