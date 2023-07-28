Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 9,481 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $21.81 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 63.72%.

Insider Activity at Columbia Banking System

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.