Virtu Financial LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,389,000 after buying an additional 278,780 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,802,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,106,000 after acquiring an additional 300,189 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,598,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,052,000 after buying an additional 482,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,972,000 after buying an additional 37,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,137,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,255,000 after buying an additional 742,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.57.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $944,684.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,102,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMS opened at $121.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

