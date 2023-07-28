Virtu Financial LLC Invests $205,000 in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,833,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,111 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1,697.5% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 255,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 241,686 shares during the last quarter. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:OWL opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 618.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $14.04.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $390.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,801.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OWL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Further Reading

