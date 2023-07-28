Virtu Financial LLC Invests $205,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 121,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,674. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.69.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $231.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.53. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $238.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

See Also

