Virtu Financial LLC Invests $210,000 in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SLG opened at $35.60 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($6.96). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -45.39%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

