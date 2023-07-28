Virtu Financial LLC Invests $213,000 in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXSQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.02 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13.

Oxford Square Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 153.89% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. Equities analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oxford Square Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.