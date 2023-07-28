Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,247 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 528.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 2,225.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $36.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paysafe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.62.

Paysafe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSFE opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. Paysafe Limited has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Paysafe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized merchants and consumers through its Paysafe Network in the United Kingdom, the united States, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.