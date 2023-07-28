Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 94,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M28 Capital Management LP raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 1,910,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 472.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 347,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 268,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $1.51 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37.
A number of equities analysts have commented on PRQR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.35.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).
