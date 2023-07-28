Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Investment by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 519,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 129,002 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Frontier Investment by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 121,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 35,831 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Investment by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 200,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Frontier Investment by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 389,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Frontier Investment by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 69,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Investment Stock Performance

FICV opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.02. Frontier Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25.

About Frontier Investment

Frontier Investment ( NASDAQ:FICV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

