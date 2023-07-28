Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,225,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,765,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,896,000 after buying an additional 1,225,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,969,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,360,000 after buying an additional 1,289,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,853,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,667,000 after purchasing an additional 575,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a $7.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Roth Capital cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.93.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $5.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 2.01.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

