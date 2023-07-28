Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,470 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 140,027 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 35,370 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,144 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,496 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,106 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,680 shares of company stock valued at $392,041 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Performance Food Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Several research firms have weighed in on PFGC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

PFGC opened at $60.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $42.77 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average is $58.99.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

