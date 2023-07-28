Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DJCO. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 64.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 539.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Daily Journal stock opened at $290.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.24 and its 200 day moving average is $286.50. The company has a market cap of $399.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.80. Daily Journal Co. has a twelve month low of $236.01 and a twelve month high of $315.23.

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

Daily Journal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

