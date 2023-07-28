Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dynex Capital by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $13.14 on Friday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently -2,228.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DX. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

