Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,101 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 42.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 294.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In related news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plexus Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of PLXS opened at $98.54 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $83.84 and a 52 week high of $115.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.94 and a 200-day moving average of $96.34.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Plexus’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

