Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 8,869 Shares of FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTIIU)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTIIU – Free Report) by 85.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in FutureTech II Acquisition were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in FutureTech II Acquisition by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $541,000.

FutureTech II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FTIIU stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $11.08.

FutureTech II Acquisition Company Profile

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and manage a business in the technology industry.

