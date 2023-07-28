Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kemper by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,367,000 after buying an additional 297,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $14,366,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 225,685 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kemper by 31,312.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after buying an additional 219,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $10,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $159,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,590.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $69,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $486,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $159,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,590.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMPR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kemper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Kemper stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.63. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $68.15.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.11. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -27.68%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

