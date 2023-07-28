Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,863 PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PJT. Wolfe Research lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PJT Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 7,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $595,288.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,689.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.92.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.38. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

