Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,764 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in A SPAC II Acquisition were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in A SPAC II Acquisition by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40,641 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,062,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,239,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in A SPAC II Acquisition by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 952,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 640,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get A SPAC II Acquisition alerts:

A SPAC II Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ASCB opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. A SPAC II Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A SPAC II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A SPAC II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.