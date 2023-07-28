Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 206.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

Shake Shack Price Performance

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $76.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.31. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $80.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.