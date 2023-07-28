Virtu Financial LLC Sells 8,448 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 48.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,448 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,925,000 after acquiring an additional 74,247 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 71.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,240 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,171,000 after acquiring an additional 247,486 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after buying an additional 1,783,131 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Guardant Health by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,702,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,322,000 after purchasing an additional 108,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In related news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $103,863.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,508.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,863.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $103,863.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.86. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.04). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 530.36%. The company had revenue of $128.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GH. Citigroup raised Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Guardant Health Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.