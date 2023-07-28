Virtu Financial LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWSS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 2,707.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 24,370 shares during the period. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Springwater Special Situations by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Springwater Special Situations Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWSS opened at $10.41 on Friday. Springwater Special Situations Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

Springwater Special Situations Company Profile

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Springwater Special Situations Corp.

