Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the June 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $180,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

