Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $253.50

Volex plc (LON:VLX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 253.50 ($3.25) and traded as high as GBX 287.76 ($3.69). Volex shares last traded at GBX 287 ($3.68), with a volume of 342,713 shares.

VLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Volex from GBX 490 ($6.28) to GBX 430 ($5.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Volex from GBX 490 ($6.28) to GBX 430 ($5.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 280.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 254.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £520.33 million, a PE ratio of 1,697.06 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Volex’s payout ratio is 2,352.94%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild purchased 118,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.71) per share, with a total value of £341,219.41 ($437,516.87). In other news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild bought 118,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £341,219.41 ($437,516.87). Also, insider Jon Boaden sold 8,794 shares of Volex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.63), for a total transaction of £24,887.02 ($31,910.53). Insiders own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

