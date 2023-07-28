Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WJXFF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wajax to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Wajax Price Performance

WJXFF stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. Wajax has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

