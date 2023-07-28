Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Stock Price Up 0%

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.73. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on WJXFF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wajax to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Wajax Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

