Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Update

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wal-Mart de México Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WMMVY opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Wal-Mart de México has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

