Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Shares Up 1%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF)'s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 143,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 118,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

