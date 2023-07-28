Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the June 30th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WMG stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 192.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,922,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.