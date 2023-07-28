Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

WMG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities cut Warner Music Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Warner Music Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 192.79%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 66.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

