Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $55.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $89.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 45.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 691,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $826,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 363.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 25,045 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

