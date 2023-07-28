Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Update

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the June 30th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wealth Minerals Price Performance

Shares of WMLLF stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $95.72 million, a P/E ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 0.88. Wealth Minerals has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.37.

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

