Wedbush Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Visa in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the credit-card processor will earn $8.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.49. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $8.59 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.22.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $234.46 on Thursday. Visa has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $439.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.22% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,439 shares of company stock valued at $29,336,675. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.