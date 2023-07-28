Wedbush Comments on Deckers Outdoor Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.30. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $21.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $610.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.80.

Shares of DECK opened at $536.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $275.06 and a 52 week high of $562.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $509.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.44.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total transaction of $3,058,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,277,387. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

