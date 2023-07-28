Wells Fargo & Company Raises Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $86.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of Crown stock opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.28. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Crown by 13,132.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,326,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,801 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $123,506,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $105,665,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $73,989,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

