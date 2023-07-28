West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Update

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of WJRYY opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.30. West Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $35.64 and a twelve month high of $46.19.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Equities analysts forecast that West Japan Railway will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations.

