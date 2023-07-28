West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Short Interest Down 14.8% in July

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,700 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 858,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $237,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,842,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $984,912,000 after buying an additional 541,540 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 315.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,866,000 after buying an additional 370,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $294,246,000 after buying an additional 359,021 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $77,880,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WST opened at $355.15 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $389.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $362.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

