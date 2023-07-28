Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Up 66.7% in July

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GDO opened at $12.56 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
