Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Up 66.7% in July

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

GDO opened at $12.56 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 682.9% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 397,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 346,680 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 15.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 380,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,003 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 243,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.