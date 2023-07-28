Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.46. Approximately 1,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0736 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
