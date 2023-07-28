Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.46. Approximately 1,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0736 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 3,098.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

