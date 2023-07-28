Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,382 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,841 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Western Digital by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 28.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 81,896 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Western Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 116,907 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Western Digital by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.32.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.23. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.