Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $42.00 at UBS Group

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Western Digital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.64. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 75.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 66.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

