Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Up 206.3% in July

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 206.3% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Westhaven Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTHVF opened at $0.21 on Friday. Westhaven Gold has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

About Westhaven Gold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.