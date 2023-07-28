Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Up 206.3% in July

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 206.3% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Westhaven Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WTHVF opened at $0.21 on Friday. Westhaven Gold has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.
About Westhaven Gold
