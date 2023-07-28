Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,304,300 shares, a growth of 115.9% from the June 30th total of 604,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,043.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTSHF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WTSHF opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $25.91.

Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

