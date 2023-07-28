Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,304,300 shares, a growth of 115.9% from the June 30th total of 604,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,043.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTSHF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.
Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WTSHF opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $25.91.
Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend
Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Westshore Terminals Investment
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.