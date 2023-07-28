Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF) Short Interest Update

Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the June 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Westwing Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WTWGF opened at C$6.47 on Friday. Westwing Group has a 52 week low of C$6.38 and a 52 week high of C$8.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.47.

About Westwing Group

Westwing Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home and living eCommerce business. The company operates through two segments, DACH and International. It offers textiles, furniture, kitchen accessories, rugs, and home décor and accessories, as well as lighting, dining, and other products.

