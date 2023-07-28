Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) Shares Up 5.6%

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 21,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 383,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Wetouch Technology Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25.

